In the plot of the 1984 movie The Last Starfighter, a teenager is recruited to fight an interstellar battle after unknowingly proving himself worthy by means of a high score on an otherwise unassuming arcade cabinet. With the Mario Maker series, and now Game Builder Garage, I feel like Nintendo is doing something similar, but for future game designers. Game Builder Garage gives us a powerful collection of tools to create our very own games, but based on my output so far I doubt Shigeru Miyamoto will appear at my doorstep to invite me to join the team anytime soon. Even so, it’s impressive that by the end of Game Builder Garage's seven interactive lessons I already had ideas for half a dozen games and the knowledge of how to build them.