We all know that Ariana Grande was about to get hitched. We all know that she is a vegan. However, we don’t know how PETA showed respect for the star at her wedding. That too by sending her a vegan tandem bicycle. (We know what you are thinking, but yes, such a thing exists). The sweet gift from PETA is a token of appreciation for the star. Nevertheless, the animal rights organization has sent a meaningful gift to Ariana, and her hubby Dalton Gomez.