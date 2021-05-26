Former senator from Virginia, John Warner, dies at 94

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed against Washington's 1.2% business tax on financial institutions could ensure taxpayers will pay the state's new capital gains tax. Filed by the Washington and American Bankers Associations last year, the lawsuit concerns the state's 1.2% business and occupation (B&O) tax on banks earning $1 billion a year in the state. The excise tax, passed in 2019 as House Bill 2167, almost doubled the B&O tax rate on banks from 1.5% to 2.7% as of Jan. 1, 2020 to fund childcare assistance. It's projected to raise $133.2 million this year and $205.6 million by 2025. Critics argued it would push investors out of the state if it survived the courts.