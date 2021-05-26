Texas voters to decide whether rodeo venues can host charitable raffles in November

Without federal action to protect our elections and right to vote, our democracy is in peril – not just in Texas or Georgia or Florida, but everywhere. Republican Briscoe Cain stood before his colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives a few weeks ago and struggled to answer questions about his repressive anti-voter bill or offer a factual justification for it. When pressed, he begrudgingly agreed with the Secretary of State’s assessment that the 2020 elections in Texas were safe and secure – that there was no evidence of rampant, coordinated fraud in 2020 or past elections.