Texas voters to decide whether rodeo venues can host charitable raffles in November

By Victoria Antram
thecentersquare.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 22, the Texas State Legislature voted to send a constitutional amendment to the ballot that would authorize professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues. The amendment would also include “an organization sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women ’s Professional Rodeo Association” when defining “professional sports team.”

