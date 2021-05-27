Cancel
North Las Vegas, NV

Brothers charged in sex assault, threats to kill teen’s family

By Sabrina Schnur
reviewjournal.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo brothers were arrested last week after police said they threatened to kill the family of a 17-year-old girl that one of them had sexually assaulted. Jesse Huerta, 24, and Kevin Huerta were arrested May 19 after the teenager accused Jesse Huerta of sexually assaulting her before the pair posted a video threatening to kill the girl’s family, according to an arrest report released Wednesday by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

