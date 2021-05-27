Brothers charged in sex assault, threats to kill teen’s family
Two brothers were arrested last week after police said they threatened to kill the family of a 17-year-old girl that one of them had sexually assaulted. Jesse Huerta, 24, and Kevin Huerta were arrested May 19 after the teenager accused Jesse Huerta of sexually assaulting her before the pair posted a video threatening to kill the girl's family, according to an arrest report released Wednesday by the North Las Vegas Police Department.