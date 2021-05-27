Special Weather Statement issued for Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pike; Southern Wayne STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT...SOUTHERN SULLIVAN...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND PIKE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greentown, or 14 miles north of Mount Pocono, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Honesdale, Paupack, Shohola, Matamoras, Tusten, Sterling, Hawley and Milford.alerts.weather.gov