Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas Rice County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles west of Marquette to near Geneseo to Chase, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Little River around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Marquette and Windom. This replaces the tornado warning previously in effect. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Rice, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Windom, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
County
Rice County, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
County
Ellsworth County, KS
City
Marquette, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...