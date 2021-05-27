Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas Rice County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles west of Marquette to near Geneseo to Chase, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Little River around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Marquette and Windom. This replaces the tornado warning previously in effect. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH