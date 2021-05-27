Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this line of storms has passed. Target Area: Franklin; Lawrence SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Town Creek to 9 miles southwest of Moulton to 8 miles north of Ashridge to near Haleyville. Movement of this line was to the east at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moulton, Hatton, Mt Hope, Chalybeate Springs, Ne Smith, Bankhead National Forest, Wren and Landersville.