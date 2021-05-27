Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning reaches your location. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHERN CARSON COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Washburn to 11 miles southwest of Claude, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Claude, Groom, Washburn and Goodnight. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH