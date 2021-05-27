Severe Weather Statement issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:20:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chaves THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.