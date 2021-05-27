Cancel
Real estate Leads - May 21, 2021

Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...

Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus
#Foreclosures
California Statejebsmith.net

May 2021 California Real Estate Market Update

With a slow down in buyer demand, should you expect to see lower house prices or just less craziness in the housing market when it comes to making offers? What’s the median house price in California? How many days on average is it taking a home to go under contract? What’s the price to sale ratio? In this video, we discuss the latest California Association of Realtors latest May Home Sales and Price Report to give you some insight on where the California Real Estate Market is headed.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

MCB Real Estate replaces ValStone Partners as lead developer of Clipper Mill

The Clipper Mill community has a new lead developer after ValStone Partners sold its interest in several key parcels there to another local developer. The Baltimore Business Journal reported that ValStone sold undeveloped properties at Clipper Mill to MCB Real Estate, headed by developer David Bramble. The parcels acquired by...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Harder, Faster, Stronger: May Was a Record Month for U.S. Real Estate

The soaring housing demand, cutthroat competition and overall zealous market conditions seen across the U.S. in the past year built to a record-breaking month in May. The national median home-sale price reached a record high of $377,200 last month, up a whopping 26% year over year, the highest annual jump recorded, according to a report Thursday from Redfin.
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Owner of real estate firm also best-selling agent for May

Toni Heiden, owner and managing broker of Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction, was honored as the top-performing agent in May. She posted the most closed transactions as well as the most new listings for the month. Heiden brings to her duties more than 40 years of experience in...
Real Estatetnrealestatelistings.com

How’s the Market? Springfield Real Estates Statistics for May 2021

Here’s how the Real Estate Market in Springfield did in May 2021. During the month of May there were 102 Single Family Homes on the market in the Springfield area. The average sale price was $304,625. These homes closed at an average of 100.6% of their list price with the average days on market at 62.
Real Estatemilwaukeesun.com

Poly Real Estate reports rising sales in May

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese real estate developer Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., also known as Poly Real Estate, posted growth in sales last month. Its contracted property sales went up 26.22 percent year on year to 59.41 billion yuan (9.28 billion U.S. dollars) in May, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Los Angeles, CAdeasypennerpodley.com

Deasy Penner Podley Contributes to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World 2021 REimagine Annual Conference

Following a year of pandemic lockdown, Los Angeles has emerged as one of the hottest and most complex national housing markets. Deasy Penner Podley continues to hold a leadership position in our community. DPP sees the real-time needs of our buyers and sellers and provides pinpoint solutions. Our partnership with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) and the network’s 550 top-rated independent agencies worldwide gives DPP a platform to exchange knowledge and build best practices. At this year’s LeadingRE REimagine conference, George Penner, CEO of Deasy Penner Podley, proudly participated in a closing ceremony panel discussion – Opportunities Ahead! – to help articulate new opportunities and inspire LeadingRE members around the world.
Davidson County, TNtnledger.com

Davidson County real estate trends for May 2021

May 2021 real estate trends for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports. Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Real Estate Market Watch Newsletter for May 2021

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty provides this monthly analysis of the real estate market in Sussex County, Delaware. Whether you are buying, selling or just have an interest in the market, we hope you will find this analysis useful. As a Buyer, this can be a valuable tool for making an offer on a property. Having up-to-date information on selling prices of comparable properties will allow you to make the smartest offer. As a Seller, having the knowledge to determine the listing price for your property, can help you to obtain the best possible sale price in the shortest amount of time. Contact one of our agents for reliable information on the real estate market.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Real Estate: City expected to be leading multifamily market in 2021

Industry experts predict Tucson could become a leading multifamily market this year as occupancy and sales of apartment complexes continue to soar. A 330-unit complex, Sundown Village at 8252 N. Northern Ave., just sold for $54.4 million — nearly $165,000 per unit. The sale was brokered by Institutional Property Advisors,...
Bedford, NHConcord Monitor

Red hot real estate market may be cooling

Driven in large part by the pandemic, NH’s residential real estate market has been red hot, but it won’t last forever, says Matt Neuman, owner and operator of Absolute Title in Bedford. As the economy adjusts to the Biden administration, Neuman anticipates the market will slow down and mortgage rates...
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales total $30M for week of May 28 to June 3

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $30,313,385 across 45 sales for the week of May 28 to June 3. Property Description: 1,833-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Lots 13-15, Block 1 at Norvell Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $520,000 in 2015. Address: 23525...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Here are the 5 biggest commercial real estate deals from May

The Arizona commercial real estate industry is red-got right now, ranking among the best markets for multifamily sales in the nation. Those rankings are backed up by the biggest commercial real estate deals in Metro Phoenix, according to data collected by the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. Here are the five biggest commercial real estate deals in the multifamily, industrial, office, and retail sectors that closed in May.
Carlsbad, CAathomeincarlsbad.com

Carlsbad Real Estate Market Report for May 2021

The Carlsbad housing market continues to be strong, with 150 homes sold in May, although this was a decrease from April by 23%! Here’s what happened:. Single Family Homes Sold – 98 (down 21%); 10 Average Days on Market; the Average Sales price was $1,479,969 (down by 3%); the Average Sales price was 108% of original asking price.