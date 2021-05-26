Jeanne Sweeney

On April 23, 1956, Pearl and Ed Broskin, of Ernest, had their fourth and final child. The couple chose the name “John” as they were fully convinced they were having a boy. Upon learning they had in fact delivered their third daughter, Pearl and Eddie decided to name her Jeanne. A decision that would cause Jeanne’s name to be mispronounced and/or spelled incorrectly everyday of her 65 years on this Earth. Was it pronounced “Gina” or “Jean” or “Jeannie?” Yes, sure … they’re all acceptable, I guess. She didn’t care to correct you.