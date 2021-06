The opinion piece by Mike Hulett, "Times that try men's souls," in the Forum on May 8 got me thinking how my father, Wendell -- a supporter of the (then) Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party -- would have reacted to Hulett's fact-referenced description of how our current president has disparaged our country in the eyes of our domestic inhabitants and internationally as well. Wendell would have said, like I heard him say so many times before, "This country may not be perfect in every way, but we work to make things better, and I'm proud to have fought for world freedom."