Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, 51, has deep roots in northern Indiana County, where seven generations of his family have lived. “I believe that I can make a difference for Indiana County,” Welch said. “The residents of Indiana County want someone with common sense ideals, someone who has substantial professional experience, significant life experience, someone who has raised a family and experienced life and is rooted in and connected to the community.”