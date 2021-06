The launch of public consultations for development of lands divested by the federal government were delayed Monday out of respect for victims of a B.C. residential school. The Port Lands, an area along the St. Lawrence on the harbour front between Cornwall and Cornwall Island, was transferred to the City of Cornwall and Akwesasne by Transport Canada in 2016. In 2018, the two partners were allowed to begin developing the area, and announced Friday that public consultations would begin Monday about the use of the land.