Anker tweets teaser of Nebula Android TV dongle
If you’re planning to buy an Android TV device this year, you might want to hold out a little while longer for this new product from Anker. They have posted a teaser of the upcoming Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle on Twitter, or at least their Anker Japan account. We now know what it looks like design-wise although as well as confirmation about some of the details we can expect from it, like support for 4K, HDMI connection, and Android 10 out of the box.androidcommunity.com