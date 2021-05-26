newsbreak-logo
Unique Store Returns to Its Roots: Typo Market Is Back

By Kevin Hemphill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique market has returned to its roots in Chattahoochee Hills. Typo Market has opened back in the area, this time in Serenbe at 9133 Selborne Lane. The original location closed its downtown Newnan shop when co-owner Jessica Sutton moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 2018 to be closer to family. However, it didn’t take her long to have Georgia back on her mind. She moved back to Serenbe in August 2020 and reopened Typo Market. However, the Stillwater location remains open and is still doing very well.

