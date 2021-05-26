Unique Store Returns to Its Roots: Typo Market Is Back

Those looking to settle into a space away from the house are having to look for other options. Leaf and Bean in downtown Newnan has been closed since Sunday, May 9th, as they install new flooring. The coffee shop had hopes to reopen on Tuesday May 11th, but according to their Facebook page, there was a little snag. Leaf and Bean will now reopen to pour their delicious coffee on Thursday, May 13th. We must say the Organic Turkey Club is our favorite, and we were a bit saddened by the sign on the door about the short term closure. For more details keep watching Leaf and Bean’s Facebook page by clicking here. To view their menu click here.