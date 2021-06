The province will begin easing public health restrictions on May 28, the start to enjoying a truly great Alberta summer Premier Jason Kenney said today. “Alberta’s Open For Summer plan puts the power in the hands of each and every Albertan. Now is our time, Alberta,” said Kenney. “If large numbers of Albertans keep getting vaccinated and keep following all the public health orders and guidelines in the meantime we’ll reopen in just a matter of weeks.”