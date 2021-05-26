George Edward Almstead, 67 of Deland Florida , previously of Hudson NY, was called to heaven after a heroic battle with Stage IV Pancreatic cancer on May 16th 2021. George was born on March 19th 1954 in Hudson NY to Hazel and Martin Almstead. George Graduated from Hudson High School and in 1978 Married his wife Cindy. He was employed at Germantown Central School District for 38 years and made friends with all he met. In 1981, George built a home in Claverack NY where they raised their two beautiful daughters Kristin Fornaro and Rebecca Perry of Florida. George loved to work on cars , work in the yard, and spend time with his family and made much laughter on family game night. George is survived by his wife Cindy, his two daughters Kristin ( Mike) Fornaro, Rebecca (Steven) Perry. His beautiful granddaughter Addison Street. Four brothers Tim, Brad, Greg, Eric Almstead and two sisters Eunice Lackie and Marsha Moore. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. George will be dearly missed for all his kindnesses, hardwork, and his example of love and faithfulness to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday May 28th at 4 pm at the Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City Florida. A Service for all family and friends will be held in New York in October 2021.