George Edward Almstead

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Edward Almstead, 67 of Deland Florida , previously of Hudson NY, was called to heaven after a heroic battle with Stage IV Pancreatic cancer on May 16th 2021. George was born on March 19th 1954 in Hudson NY to Hazel and Martin Almstead. George Graduated from Hudson High School and in 1978 Married his wife Cindy. He was employed at Germantown Central School District for 38 years and made friends with all he met. In 1981, George built a home in Claverack NY where they raised their two beautiful daughters Kristin Fornaro and Rebecca Perry of Florida. George loved to work on cars , work in the yard, and spend time with his family and made much laughter on family game night. George is survived by his wife Cindy, his two daughters Kristin ( Mike) Fornaro, Rebecca (Steven) Perry. His beautiful granddaughter Addison Street. Four brothers Tim, Brad, Greg, Eric Almstead and two sisters Eunice Lackie and Marsha Moore. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. George will be dearly missed for all his kindnesses, hardwork, and his example of love and faithfulness to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday May 28th at 4 pm at the Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City Florida. A Service for all family and friends will be held in New York in October 2021.

Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to...
Valatie, NYcolumbiapaper.com

Remains of Korean War casualty come home

VALATIE—On April 23, 2021, the United States Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that it had identified the remains of an American soldier who had been listed as missing in action during the Korean War. The soldier was Corporal Clifford Johnson, 20 years old, of Valatie. On May 18,...
Amsterdam, NYRecordernews.com

news in brief — 5/14/2021

AMSTERDAM — The regular monthly meeting of the Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency will be held on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Room 205, City Hall, 61 Church St. AMSTERDAM — The annual Rosary Walk will be held May 22 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Side Veterans Memorial Park.
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Recovery event moves to drive-in

GREENVILLE — As overdose rates continue to rise in Columbia and Greene counties, recovery agencies will come together for a night of music, film and support. Hope Rocks CoGreene, a community recovery event, will take place May 13 from 5-10 p.m. at the Greenville Drive-In and Outdoor Cinema. Tickets are $10 per car.
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Questar III honors Keiser and Steward

CASTLETON — At its annual meeting on April 14, the Questar III Board of Education presented the G. Lucius Cary Leadership Service Award to Kathy Keyser and Dawn Steward. The G. Lucius Cary Award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership and contributions through volunteer service — reflective of the values and beliefs of Questar III. The award, named for former Questar III board member G. Lucius Cary, is the board’s highest honor.