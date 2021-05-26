Jann Arden to Perform at Junos; Anne Murray to Induct Arden Into Music Hall of Fame

To say Jann Arden is an icon in Canada is an understatement. The Alberta native singer, songwriter, broadcaster and author has held 19 Top 10 singles, won eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, was awarded the Order of Canada and was recently announced as a 2021 Inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She has crossed continents and genres, including the country realm in 2001 when she joined Alabama on their song “Will You Marry Me,” which went to #41 on the US Country Charts. This past March, Jann released Hits & Other Gems, a collection of 12 career-spanning hits and a cover of a classic by The Cure as a message of love to all, and on May 20th, she will be delivering that message through her music for a one-night-only livestream concert event “Jann Arden On Stage.” Ticket packages can be purchased here.