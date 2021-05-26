Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jann Arden to Perform at Junos; Anne Murray to Induct Arden Into Music Hall of Fame

By To Do Canada
todocanada.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian singers Jann Arden and Anne Murray will both appear in next month’s Juno Awards broadcast. Organizers say Arden will perform from her hometown at Calgary’s Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, during the June 6 show. Murray will induct Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame...

www.todocanada.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Murray
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Geddy Lee
Person
Jann Arden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Rock Music#Recording Artists#Studio Bell#The National Music Centre#Cbc Tv#Cbc Gem#Scotiabank Arena#The Canadian Press#Recording Arts#Singer Songwriter Feist#Toronto#Calgary#Saskatoon#Organizers#Ontario#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthecountrynote.com

Jann Arden Discusses Upcoming One-Night-Only Livestream Concert, Canadian Music Hall of Fame and More

To say Jann Arden is an icon in Canada is an understatement. The Alberta native singer, songwriter, broadcaster and author has held 19 Top 10 singles, won eight JUNO Awards and 10 SOCAN Awards, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, was awarded the Order of Canada and was recently announced as a 2021 Inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She has crossed continents and genres, including the country realm in 2001 when she joined Alabama on their song “Will You Marry Me,” which went to #41 on the US Country Charts. This past March, Jann released Hits & Other Gems, a collection of 12 career-spanning hits and a cover of a classic by The Cure as a message of love to all, and on May 20th, she will be delivering that message through her music for a one-night-only livestream concert event “Jann Arden On Stage.” Ticket packages can be purchased here.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

This Beat Goes On – Performers announced for 50th JUNO Awards

With the 2021 JUNO Awards live-stream only days away, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC have announced the official list of performers scheduled to appear during the June 6 virtual presentation. To help celebrate 50 years of Canadian music will be five-time JUNO Award nominee...
Musicthe360mag.com

The Tragically Hip – Ouch

THE TRAGICALLY HIP PRESENT THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR OUCH STARRING JAY BARUCHEL, REBECCA-JO DUNHAM-BARUCHEL AND RICK MERCER, WATCH OUCH HERE, NEW ALBUM, SASKADELPHIA, DEBUTS AT #1 ON THE BILLBOARD CANADIAN ALBUM CHART. The Tragically Hip release the official music video for Ouch, the lead single off their brand-new album,...
Entertainmentfox5atlanta.com

Canadian icon Jann Arden calls upcoming show 'Livestream 2.0'

When Jann Arden began her music career in her native Canada, the singer-songwriter says she never dreamed she’d score a global hit. "No, I had no idea at all," says Arden about the song, which topped music charts around the world and was a Top 20 hit in the United States back in 1996. "There was a radio station in Houston, and I can't remember the call letters off-hand, but they just started playing it, kind of as a one-off. It just started bleeding out over the country. So, it was very surprising to me."
MusicOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Live music returning to Hall of Fame

Live music is returning to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in a big way this summer. Gov. Andy Beshear said recently that he will lift the mask mandate and remove restrictions on how many people can attend events starting June 11. And for the Hall of Fame...
Musiccommunityq.com

A magical presence

Charlie Black's friends reflect on 'one heckuva guy'. Charlie Black was as good as they get when it comes to songwriting. Composer of more than 15 chart-topping hit songs for what reads like a thick Who’s Who of country music’s greatest stars, Black was so good he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1991, after about two decades of enviable artistry dating back to when he first moved to the Music City in the early ‘70s.
Theater & DanceIndependent Record

Watch now: Arden Pepion 'loved to dance'

An avid lover of music, Arden was always bouncing around and finding new songs to dance to. When she wasn't at her preschool or with friends, she could be found trying to learn new TikTok dances with her older sisters, Alexis, Maxine and Maddie. Tags. Field59. 0:39.
Theater & Dancewrir.org

Double-shot Dance Hall Day!

The weather is getting warmer and music venues are starting to book bands again — time to celebrate the move back to “normal” in the world of performing arts! Today we’ll feature a series of “double shots” from some of our favorite artists. Because most of the time, one song is just not enough …
Musicmetalinjection

David Lee Roth Releases New Solo Song "Giddy-Up!"

Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth has made one of his The Roth Project songs, originally included in an an online comic narrated by Roth last fall, available as a standalone single. Roth is now streaming "Giddy-Up!" featuring guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie), drummer Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth, Joe Satriani), keyboardist Brett Tuggle (David Lee Roth, Fleetwood Mac), and percussionist Luis Conte (James Taylor, Madonna).
Buffalo, NYwnypapers.com

Grammy-nominated roots-rock Duo Larkin Poe to headline 'Monster Energy Outbreak Tour'

Larkin Poe, the Grammy Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, are hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off Sept. 15, “The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” featuring Larkin Poe will see the band hitting major cities across the U.S. This show hits the Forbes Theatre in Buffalo on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
MusicRegister Citizen

Flashback: Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Duet on 'You Win Again' in 2004

Bob Dylan turned 80 on Monday, but he didn’t publicly mark the occasion in any way beyond posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages promoting his Heaven’s Gate Whiskey. The rest of the world, however, was happy to fill in the gaps and tributes poured in from all quarters. Meanwhile,...
MusicNew Haven Register

Orville Peck Sets Rodeo at Red Rocks With John Waters

Orville Peck will anchor a multi-artist special event at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks, set for July 22nd, will feature performances from the masked singer as well as Yola and Charley Crockett, plus hosting duties from Pink Flamingos writer-director John Waters. The Rodeo at...
Musicdowntownfrederick.org

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band

Multi-Grammy award winning blues rocker John Hiatt (“Have a Little Faith in Me,” “Slow Turning”) and acclaimed bluegrass singer-songwriter Jerry Douglas (“Gone to Fortingall”) join forces to perform the greatest hits from their distinguished careers and music from their upcoming release Leftover Feelings. “All the Lilacs in Ohio” is the...
Musicnews-shield.com

Return of Music in the Park has touch of the Caribbean

The group was inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean Sea, Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars and is the brainchild of singer songwriter James Edward Johnson. The self-proclaimed “Island Addict” set out to write a three-song tribute to the islands’ way of life. It quickly grew to 12 and a full-on album project was born.
Rock MusicColumbian

Go-Go’s reflect on Hall of Fame induction

On May 12, the Go-Go’s guitarist and co-founder Jane Wiedlin had just been informed that her band was the first Los Angeles punk group to earn entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when she mentioned a just-received note from a longtime friend and peer from the band X.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Juno Recommends Rock / Indie / Folk / Metal / Punk / 50s / 60s June 2021

Juno Recommends Rock/Indie/Folk/Metal/Punk/50s/60s June 2021. Copycat Killer (1 per customer) Review: Phoebe Bridgers' wildly acclaimed Punisher album has four tracks taken from it and served up on this fine new EP. They are brand new orchestral versions written with collaborative arranger Ron Moose, who is known for his work with Sufjan Stevens, The National, Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend. The tracks have a luscious air, with Bridgers' vocals boring over serene strings, sweeping arrangements and grandiose keys. They serve as both great new material for fans, and gateway tackle for those new to her sound.