Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

Free children’s classical concert at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach

By For Hometown News
hometownnewstc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH — A string quartet from the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will present another installment of the popular Once Upon an Orchestra musical series at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sat., May 29 at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach. The musical program for is free with regular...

www.hometownnewstc.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckee#Orchestral Instruments#Musical Instruments#River#Indian#Scso Conductor#Spacecoastsymphony Org#Mckee Botanical Garden#Musical Themes#Regular Admission#Viola Avenue#Sat#Feature#Stringed Instruments#Kindergarten#Youngsters#Mr Collins#Story Time#Unison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Take-home kits big hit at Museum’s Children’s Art Fest

A steady stream of children, parents and grandparents recently made their way to the Vero Beach Museum of Art for the 40th annual Children’s Art Festival. It was a toned-down, half-day version this year, minus the abundance of hands-on activities and day-long performances by student musicians, choruses, dancers and theatrical groups, but attendance by thousands of visitors, as in past years, would currently be unthinkable.
Vero Beach, FLcbs12.com

Vero Beach tour gives up close look at sea turtle nesting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new tour in Vero Beach lets people get up close and personal with sea turtles to learn more about them. “In our county, we average about 8,000 sea turtle nests a year, which is a really significant number,” said Kendra Cope, the founder of Coastal Connections.
Vero Beach, FLtreasurecoast.com

Get Ready for the Vero Beach Seafood Festival

Vero Beach, FL –Bring your appetite to the Vero Beach Seafood Festival at Riverside Park in Vero Beach, May 15th and 16th for some delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival will showcase a wide selection of seafood vendors to choose from serving up some mouthwatering dishes including lobster, crabs, shrimp, fish, conch, and more. In addition, there will be plenty of non-seafood menu selections for the landlubbers.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach artists exhibit "Art in Public Places"

VERO BEACH — Since 2015, the Cultural Council of Indian River County has been exhibiting art by local artists in four Vero Beach venues. The Indian River County Courthouse, the Indian River County Administration Complex, the Intergenerational Recreation Center, and the Vero Beach Regional Airport all give artists the opportunity to exhibit their art, while the public enjoys their creativity.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Vero Beach Pianist featured during ‘Fan Favorites’

Vero Beach Pianist Featured During ‘Fan Favorites’. Concert with 11 seasons of requests includes Dr. Jacob Craig on piano. (VERO BEACH, FL) May 10, 2021 – The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra reaches back through 11 performing seasons for the material in Fan Favorites: Part III at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 23 at the Vero Beach High School Performing Arts Center, 1707 16th Street in Vero Beach, 32960. The result of hundreds of requests, Fan Favorites is chock full of popular works by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev, Verdi, Richard Strauss, and more. Director of Music and Arts at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, Dr. Jacob Craig will join the orchestra to perform three of the most beloved works for piano and orchestra, including Clair de Lune by Debussy, Rondo Alla Turca by Mozart, and “Variation 18” from Rachmaninoff’s single-movement concertante, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The advanced level students of the Space Coast Symphony Youth Orchestra will join the adult musicians on stage for the second half of the program, with featured performances by the grand champion winners of the orchestra’s last two youth concerto competitions. $30 advance tickets for adults are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at the beachside and mainland branches of Marine Bank & Trust. Tickets at the door are $35. Online ticketing is encouraged, for optimum social distancing and capacity planning. The symphony’s Covid-19 safety measures will be in place for the indoor concert, with limited and spaced seating and mandatory mask-wearing for the duration of the event. The audience is asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to show time. Fan Favorites: Part III is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. For more information, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Summer Camp at the Environmental Learning Center

VERO BEACH — The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) is offering a new hands-on, feet wet Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for summer 2021. Each week starting June 2 and running through August 6, the ELC’s lagoon island campus in Vero Beach and the surrounding Indian River Lagoon will offer an adventure land for kids entering 1st grade to 6th grade.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

McKee Botanical Garden to participate in Blue Star Museum Program

MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN BLUE STAR MUSEUM PROGRAM. McKee Botanical Garden will offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. [VERO BEACH, FL – MAY 11, 2021] – McKee Botanical Garden announces it will join museums nationwide in participating in the Blue Star Museums Program. This program provides free admission to our nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program launches on Saturday, May 15, 2021, Armed Forces Day, and will end on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Military can find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Indian River County, FLsebastiandaily.com

ORCA Lagoon Guardians Summer Camp for Middle School Students

Ocean Research & Conservation Association offers a free Citizen Science Summer Camp for Indian River County Middle School Students who are rising to 6th – 8th grade. The Lagoon Guardians Summer Camp focuses on ORCA’s citizen science projects, science research, and lagoon exploration. Dates. Jun 21, 2021 – Jun 25,...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

In Memory: May 13

Dorothy M. Coakley, 97, of Vero Beach died May 11, 2021 at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Dorothy was born September 4, 1923 in Eastport, Maine and was a resident of Vero Beach. She is survived by her son Joe and daughter in law, Judy Coakley also of Vero Beach.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Lagoon Island Adventure Summer Camps at the Environmental Learning Center in Vero Beach

Vero Beach, FL: The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) is offering a new hands-on, feet wet Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for summer 2021. Each week starting June 2 and running through August 6, the ELC’s lagoon island campus in Vero Beach and the surrounding Indian River Lagoon will offer an adventure land for kids entering 1st grade to 6th grade. Camps run from 8:30 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday, with aftercare available until 4 pm.
Sebastian, FLmusicfestnews.com

SoulJam at Pareidolia Brewing Co. (Sebastian, FL) 5/8/21

SoulJam at Pareidolia Brewing Co. (Sebastian, FL) 5/8/21. SoulJam is an outstanding jam band working out of Vero Beach, Florida. They have been mainstays on the scene for more than half a dozen years, playing venues and festivals all around the Sunshine State. They are performing at Orange Blossom Jamboree this Friday, May 14.
Vero Beach, FLsebastiandaily.com

ELC offering Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for Summer 2021

The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) is offering a new hands-on, feet wet Lagoon Island Adventure Camp for summer 2021. Each week starting June 2 and running through August 6, the ELC’s lagoon island campus in Vero Beach and the surrounding Indian River Lagoon will offer an adventure land for kids entering 1st grade to 6th grade. Camps run from 8:30 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday, with aftercare available until 4 pm.
Florida Stateveronews.com

Exceptional, spacious River Club estate is ‘pure Florida’

The beautiful estate at 1327 River Club Dr. overlooks a picturesque stretch of the Indian River Lagoon in the charming River Club community. With architecture informed by The Breakers – Palm Beach’s legendary Renaissance Revival-style resort hotel – this expansive beauty sits gracefully on a thick carpet of green, in the verdant embrace of lush, meticulously designed tropical landscaping.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Citrus Elementary Teachers and the Mother’s at St. Francis Manor receive some love from Sunrise Rotary VB

On Friday May 7th, Pam O’Donnell Chair of the Literacy Committee, took the teachers at Citrus Elementary a cake for Teachers Appreciation Week. The principal and staff are looking forward to next school year and Sunrise Rotarians back reading to kindergarten, greeting at the bus, doing a vocational session with 5th grade and all the other ways Sunrise Rotarians are involved with kids at Citrus Elementary.
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Swamp Rats play Kilted Mermaid, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — The always interesting and unclassifiable band Swamp Rats will play the Kilted Mermaid in Vero Beach on May 8, 8-11 p.m. The band calls their music “Florida folk-type stuff,” but that description doesn’t approach what they do; nor does the word “bluegrass.”. Perhaps the best description is...
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Mother's Day admission discounts at McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH – McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach is honoring moms on Mother’s Day with a buy one get one offer of one free admission to all mothers with one paid admission on Sunday, May 9. All moms, grandmothers, mothers-in-law, or anyone who is like a mother to you is included in this special admission.