Public Safety Aide Already Under Investigation is Sued for Retaliating Against Developer
Michael Manzo, an aide to Director of Public Safety James Shea and who is under investigation for assault, is once again at the center of controversy. According to a report in Jersey Digs, Manzo has been sued by a developer who alleges that Manzo revoked the developer’s permits and “effectively shut down” his construction sites to “teach [the developer] a lesson.” The developer was told that he “needed to become friends with…Michael Manzo lest he suffer the wrath of Manzo’s heavy-handedness.”jcitytimes.com