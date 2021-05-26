9 Wedding Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Summer
With wedding season heating up, summer brides that are comfortable having weddings will soon be strutting down the aisle for their big day. While there are so many different types of brides and styles that we love, some trends just dominate across all weddings. To kick off the summer and wedding season, we turned to Brooklyn-based wedding dress designer Rebecca Schoneveld for all the top summer 2021 wedding trends, from wedding dresses to accessories to hair. Scroll on to see what she predicted would be the top wedding looks of the season. A word of caution, though, you will want to pin *all* of these to your not-so-secret wedding pinboard.www.brit.co