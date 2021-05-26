Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate Panel to Advance Electric Car, Clean Energy Tax Credits

By Laura Davison
Bloomberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Finance Committee can advance a $259.5 billion package of clean energy tax credits that includes $31.6 billion in consumer incentives for electric cars and would end tax breaks used by the fossil fuel industry. The legislation would overhaul the current menu of energy tax breaks, consolidating credits for...

www.bloomberg.com
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

5 Wins for Clean Energy Innovation in Biden’s Budget

The Biden administration’s 2022 budget released on Friday includes major funding increases for important Department of Energy (DOE) programs to drive clean energy innovation, address the climate crisis, and build a strong and equitable economy. These funding increases complement the investments proposed in the President’s American Jobs Plan (AJP). Now it’s up to Congress to pass AJP and write a government funding bill that reflects the President’s proposals.
Energy IndustryGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

A primrose path to clean energy?

On the same day that President Joe Biden appeared at a Ford Motor plant in Michigan to promote a $174 billion electric vehicle plan, Republican members of the House Committee on Natural Resources hosted a forum to highlight the nation’s insufficient supply of the raw minerals needed to bolster manufacturing of green technologies.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Letter: Invest in clean energy

To the Editor: President Biden has made it clear that he wants the United States to transition to a more forward-thinking, climate-conscious future. His American Jobs Plan includes funding for clean energy projects that can reenergize and reinvent our power infrastructure, helping to protect the environment — and most importantly, create jobs. As the world begins to wane its dependence on fossil fuels, we will need to diversify our energy options. Clean energy derives power from more environmentally friendly sources than oil and gas, such as solar, wind, or hydropower. This puts us in a better position to reach low carbon goals and improves the accessibility of energy for years to come. We must invest in projects that can help achieve a low-carbon energy future and create infrastructure and jobs for the long term.
Congress & Courtsatlanticcitynews.net

New EV tax credit of $12,500 heads towards Senate floor debate

WASHINGTON D.C.: A proposal to increase electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500, from the current $7,500, is advancing through the U.S. Senate. The Senate Finance Committee gave its initial approval of the legislation on Wednesday. Tax credits, however, will be reserved for electric vehicles that have been assembled by union workers in the United States.
Congress & Courtsdailyenergyinsider.com

Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) applauded the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for including the energy storage investment tax credit in its markup this week. “We cannot rely on yesterday’s infrastructure to deal with tomorrow’s climate. An ITC for storage is critical to achieve our country’s decarbonization goals and enable communities to be resilient to increasing disruptions from extreme weather. Modernizing our electric infrastructure with energy storage also spurs clean energy job growth across the country,” U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen said.
Congress & CourtsDetroit News

Stabenow bill to boost EV tax credits to $12,500 passes Senate panel

Washington — Legislation from Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, that would raise consumer tax credits for electric vehicles to $12,500 for the next five years passed a Senate committee Wednesday. The provision would expand the $7,500 tax credit for vehicles costing less than $80,000, eliminate the cap for automakers and...
PoliticsCleanTechnica

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Bill From US Senate Finance Committee Looks Great

Briefly, let’s look at a summary of the current federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States. The maximum credit is $7,500. However, the EV buyer has to have $7,500 of tax liability to take full advantage of that. If a buyer would owe only $4,000 in taxes, they would get only $4,000. Clearly, that system offers less benefit to someone who makes less money and thus owes less in taxes. Once a 200,000 vehicle milestone is reached — once an automaker sells 200,000 plugin vehicles in the US — the tax credit starts to phase out for people who buy plugin vehicles from that automaker. It’s a somewhat complicated phaseout that takes several quarters, but two automakers passed the milestone so long ago that buyers of their EVs no longer get any tax credit from the federal government at all. Those two automakers are Tesla and GM. Across the board, the tax credit is also set to be eliminated if Congress doesn’t extend it. Now let’s look at how the bill that has moved through the US Senate Finance Committee updates things. (Hat tip to @Not_an_Analyst.)
Personal FinancePosted by
SlashGear

EV tax credit boost to $12,500 heads to Senate with some thorny details

The US Senate will consider new EV tax credits that could cut as much as $12,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle, though the controversial incentive expansion would place new production demands on automakers hoping to benefit from it. The revamped incentives would replace the existing scheme, which can trim a new EV by as much as $7,500 in tax credits, though which have caps which eventually lock out the most successful car companies.
Congress & CourtsHot Hardware

Senate Committee Charges Ahead With Amped-Up $12,500 EV Tax Credit, But There Are Caveats

EVs currently account for a low single-digit percentage when it comes to new vehicle sales in the United States. The Biden administration wants to boost the take rate significantly by weaning Americans off gasoline- and diesel-engine cars and trucks. However, something needs to be done about the current tax credit situation, which currently penalizes automakers that were early adopters in the EV revolution.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Clean Energy Bill’s Tax Break Would Exclude Chinese-Made EVs

The Senate Finance Committee approved a measure that would exclude electric vehicles produced in China from a tax credit in a clean energy bill under consideration by the panel. Republican Senator. John Cornyn. offered the amendment to the Democrat-sponsored legislation Wednesday. Committee vote was 26-0. The clean energy legislation includes...
Washington Times

Senate Dems try to ram through bill to strip tax credits for oil, natural gas

Democratic lawmakers attempted to ram legislation through the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday that would strip federal tax credits from the oil and natural gas industries, as part of a broader effort to remake the U.S. economy. Despite having garnered little bipartisan support, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of...