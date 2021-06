BY ALAN ARMAND FEUER, Post Commander, American Legion, Department of New York, Post 1836- Boulevard Gardens (Woodside). The annual American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony returned to Boulevard Gardens, Woodside, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The weekend’s weather of colder and rainy temperatures finally cleared and allowed the event to commence at 10 a.m. hosted by the Master of Ceremonies, Post 1836’s Commander Alan Feuer. Many local elected officials attended as well as members of the 114th Precinct of the NYPD. Even after the hiatus and colder Memorial Day weather, the Boulevard Gardens’ community showed up in record numbers compared to previous ceremonies.