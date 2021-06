Novak Djokovic, on the Philippe Chatrier, defeated Ricardas Berankis for 6-1 6-4 6-1, thus accessing the 4th round of the Roland Garros 2021, in the second week, where he will meet the young Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Nole dominates by 6-1 both in the first and in the third set with the only set of the relative fight in the middle, closed for 6-4 with a single break centered by Nole in the fifth game and defended with total tranquility.