Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WSOC Charlotte

18-wheeler hauling ice cream bursts into flames, closes I-40E in Iredell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igSCM_0aCZP63200

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer filled with ice cream burst into flames Wednesday night and forced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to shut down in Iredell County, officials said.

Photos provided by Iredell Firewire show the cargo engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the interstate.

All lanes going east were closed at about 7:30 p.m. near Catawba close to the Sharon School Road exit (Exit 141) as a result of the crash.

[Ice cream man assaulted; gets on-field pass to Panthers game]

The road is expected to reopen by 10 p.m.

Detour:

  • Take Exit 132 (NC-16)
  • Continue on NC-16 East for 1 mile and make a left onto US-70
  • Continue on US-70 East for 15 miles and make a left onto Stamey Farm Road to re-access I-40

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#In Flames#Ice Cream Man#Traffic Accident#Panthers#Cox Media Group
Related
Rockingham County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

3 dead, 2 missing after tubing accident in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. — Three people died and two others are missing after a group riding on inflatable tubes tumbled over a North Carolina dam Wednesday, authorities said. According to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director C nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam near Eden at about 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTVD reported.
Kinston, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Pilot killed in plane crash near North Carolina drag strip

KINSTON, N.C. — The pilot of a small plane was killed when their aircraft went down near a drag strip in North Carolina, authorities said. News outlets reported the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft crashed around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Kinston Drag Strip, where races were being held. Authorities said there was only one person on the aircraft, but their identity was not release because next of kin had not been notified.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 1 shot during robbery in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Friday night during a robbery in east Charlotte, CMPD stated. The crime happened on The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Return to this story for updates. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Wisconsin police: Teens crash 2 stolen cars, rob restaurant twice

BLANCHARDVILLE, WIs. — Two teens are accused of stealing two cars and crashing them early Thursday before robbing a nearby restaurant twice, Wisconsin authorities said. According to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill, Joseph Anthony Quaglia, 18, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, and a 17-year-old from Galena, Illinois, stole a vehicle early Thursday and crashed it into a ditch, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Texas man wanted on charges tried to hide in chicken coop

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man wanted on several charges tried to elude deputies by hiding in a chicken coop before leading authorities on a chase. Ivan E. Kuritof, 23, was originally being sought on active warrants for assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary, KSAT reported. After he was detained Thursday, charges of evading arrest were added, according to Bexar County online court records.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released Friday. Ashin Tricarico,...