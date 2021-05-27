18-wheeler hauling ice cream bursts into flames, closes I-40E in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer filled with ice cream burst into flames Wednesday night and forced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to shut down in Iredell County, officials said.

Photos provided by Iredell Firewire show the cargo engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the interstate.

All lanes going east were closed at about 7:30 p.m. near Catawba close to the Sharon School Road exit (Exit 141) as a result of the crash.

[Ice cream man assaulted; gets on-field pass to Panthers game]

The road is expected to reopen by 10 p.m.

Detour:

Take Exit 132 (NC-16)

Continue on NC-16 East for 1 mile and make a left onto US-70

Continue on US-70 East for 15 miles and make a left onto Stamey Farm Road to re-access I-40

©2021 Cox Media Group