An award-winning cheesemaker is throwing its first festival. According to a press release, Baetje Farms, which is known for its white goats and the rich goat cheeses they produce, will host the Baetje Farms Cheese and Wine Festival on June 27 at its Bloomsdale, Missouri, farm. The fest will be held in The Artisan, the farm's event space, from 11am to 4pm.