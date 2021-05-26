From Scratch Kids offers simple real food ideas for the entire family

As I turn on the television, I see another TV segment on how the rate of Asthma in children is increasing and the TV journalist is perplexed; he can’t understand why this is occurring. This is because it’s well-known that Asthma is not a true “food allergy” but in fact a chemical reaction to a food protein, which when given to a child in small doses is “healthy”. This is not at all unique to children; this has been known for many years that sensitivity to foods has increased in Americans. This doesn’t necessarily mean that we are all Asthma attacks every time we sit down to eat, but the fact is that we are eating foods that in small doses create this very sensitive response in the human body. Many doctors tell their patients that we have an “allergy” to the foods we are eating, and that if we tried to eat the foods less often, we would have better health.