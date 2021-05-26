Chrissy Metz Says 'This Is Us' Finale Shocker Was 'Really Hard to Digest'

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers for the This Is Us Season 5 finale “The Adirondacks.” If you haven’t watched this episode, you might want to stop reading. This Is Us set the precedent for what viewers could expect from its twist endings back in the 2016 series premiere, when it revealed that the episode’s storylines were taking place in different eras. It was wonderfully unexpected when we found out the three young adults we were introduced to — Kevin, Kate and Randall — were actually the grown children of Jack and Rebecca, who gave birth to/adopted the trio in that same episode. But while the NBC family drama has continued to throw curveballs in pretty much every episode, nothing has been quite as jarring as that monumental first episode — until now.