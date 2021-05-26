newsbreak-logo
Chrissy Metz Says 'This Is Us' Finale Shocker Was 'Really Hard to Digest'

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's season 5 finale of This Is Us. This Is Us pulled off a major shocker on Tuesday's season 5 finale when it was revealed that Kate wasn't with Toby in the future, but about to walk down the aisle a second time to someone else: Phillip (guest star Chris Geere), who had begrudgingly hired Kate as a teacher's assistant. The revelation that Kate and Toby may not have been meant to be stunned fans, but was not a surprise to Chrissy Metz, who had long known about the twist.

