Treasuries Close Slightly Lower Following Choppy Trading Day

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 23 days ago

Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day slightly lower. Bond prices spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line but moved to the downside in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1 basis point to 1.574 percent.

#Treasury Securities#Treasury Notes#The Treasury Department#Instaforex Company
