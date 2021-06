Rep. Thomas Massie had a heated exchange with a reporter over the Kentucky Republican declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine. “First of all, it’s none of your business, but I’m going to tell you,” Massie fired back at a reporter on Tuesday who said he dodged questions about whether or not he had been vaccinated. “I’m not vaccinated, and until there’s some science — by the way, I have a master's of science degree from MIT. I’m not a virologist, but I can read data.”