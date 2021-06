Triple H was asked about the state of NXT during the conference call with the media after Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. “Look, I think you’re always looking for a spark. I think you’re coming out of COVID with certain storylines and the ebb and flow of where you’re going. Look, everybody has their opinion and they’re entitled to those opinions. I’m happy with the product. I think talent are working very hard. I think the spark comes — no show goes for ten straight years without having ebb and flow. No show goes through periods of time where things are, ‘hey, this is pretty good,’ and then certain periods of time where things are off the charts.