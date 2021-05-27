FOX13 Investigates: 10 residents of Frayser apartments search for new home after forced eviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forced to leave in 14 days: that’s the reality for ten families living at a local apartment complex.

Residents living at the Trevezant Apartments in Frayser reached out to FOX13 for help after residents found letters on their doors.

“I just moved in two months ago, there’s signs outside talking about renovations and move-in specials and I fell for it,” said Toni Welch, a tenant who is forced to vacate her apartment.

Welch says a note that was placed on her door said the issue was a major sewage problem that will take more than three months to fix.

Tune in to FOX13 News at 9 for the full story.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.