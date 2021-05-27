Cancel
Memphis, TN

FOX13 Investigates: 10 residents of Frayser apartments search for new home after forced eviction

By Kirstin Garriss, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 23 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forced to leave in 14 days: that’s the reality for ten families living at a local apartment complex.

Residents living at the Trevezant Apartments in Frayser reached out to FOX13 for help after residents found letters on their doors.

“I just moved in two months ago, there’s signs outside talking about renovations and move-in specials and I fell for it,” said Toni Welch, a tenant who is forced to vacate her apartment.

Welch says a note that was placed on her door said the issue was a major sewage problem that will take more than three months to fix.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

