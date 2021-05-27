Cancel
Liens & bankruptcies Leads - May 21, 2021

Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 23 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Financial Reportsenr.com

Who May Feel Financial Pain Inflicted By Katerra's Bankruptcy

For six years Katerra claimed to be a pioneer in construction's more industrialized, technologically astute future. Now the innovative company's bankruptcy leaves a more traditional legacy: unpaid creditors. How much they will collect of what's owed them is unclear. The company says it owes $1.29 to $1.55 billion, with from...
EconomyPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Largest Arizona-based Public Companies

Researched list ranked by total revenue, most recent fiscal year, with information filed by the publicly held companies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessed through Yahoo! Finance. Other information points include net income, ticker signal, business description and top executive.
Income Taxbctv.org

Filing Payroll Taxes Electronically Makes Good Business Sense

Running a business with employees can be hard work. One way business owners can make things a little easier on themselves is by filing payroll and employment taxes electronically. There are several benefits to filing these forms electronically:. • It saves time. • It’s secure and accurate. • The filer...
Income Taxperrytonherald.com

IRS has online tool for child tax credit payments

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service unveiled an online Non-filer Sign-up tool designed to help eligible families who don’t normally file tax returns register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments, scheduled to begin July 15. This tool, an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who don’t normally file income tax…
Topeka, KSfortscott.biz

Child Tax Credit: American Rescue Plan

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today encouraged Kansas families who normally aren’t required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to quickly register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service...
Income TaxAccountingWEB

State Tax Implications of Working From Home

The country's workforce has changed significantly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Pew Research mentions that, in December 2020, as much as 54 percent of workers wanted to keep working remotely even after the epidemic's end. Working from home brings with it a lot of concern from an accounting perspective. Tax requirements for remote employees differ significantly from those for in-office workers, and with good reason. Working from home usually means shifting the burden of infrastructure to the person's home state. Unfortunately, jurisdictions such as New York or California may find themselves lacking taxes to do infrastructural maintenance based on how many people have left the state because they can work remotely. What tax implications are there for this increased remote workforce?
Colorado StateBusiness Insider

Colorado forced companies to disclose salaries on job listings - and now some companies won't hire workers from the Centennial State

Colorado passed a law that required employers tell prospective employees how much a job pays - and six months later companies are rejecting applicants from the state altogether. Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, CBRE Group, and Cardinal Health recently posted job listings seeking workers in every US location "except Colorado," The...
Marketstradinggods.net

Leading Economic Index for May Was Up 1.3%

The latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for May was up 1.3% from the April final figure of 113 and at a record high. The Conference Board LEI for the U.S. increased again in May, driven by positive contributions from most of its components. Building permits and new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft made the only negative contributions. In the six-month period ending May 2021, the leading economic index increased 4.9 percent (about a 9.9 percent annual rate), slower than the 9.4 percent growth (about a 19.7 percent annual rate) posted over the previous six months. The strengths among the leading indicators have remained widespread.
Income TaxKTEN.com

Qualified Dividends: Tax Benefits and Requirements

Earning dividends is a valuable source of income for investors, particularly those saving for retirement. The IRS allows qualified dividends to be taxed at a lower capital gains rate than the higher income tax rate. Here’s a breakdown of the tax requirements, the benefits, how they work and how they differ from ordinary dividends. Consider speaking with a financial advisor before you begin investing or become a shareholder.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENE...

Notice is hereby given that a Lien Sale will be held at Mini U Storage (formerly AAAA Self Storage), 533 S. Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach VA 23452, on June 22, 2021 at 12:00pm to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above. All units must be paid for at the time of sale. Cash only will be accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold "as is" and must be removed within 48 hours following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. 6/18/21 6965734.