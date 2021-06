It's the end of an era! After 20 drama-filled seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has officially come to an end. But before the Kardashian-Jenner family say goodbye for good, they're sitting down with Andy Cohen for an explosive two-night reunion. The first part airs on Thursday, followed by the second on Sunday, and based on the teasers we've already gotten, the brood are holding nothing back. Thankfully, it won't be long until the family grace our screens again, as they have a new show in the works with Hulu. Ahead of the premiere, check out all the things we've learned from the family's reunion so far!