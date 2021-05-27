Real estate Leads - May 21, 2021

With a slow down in buyer demand, should you expect to see lower house prices or just less craziness in the housing market when it comes to making offers? What’s the median house price in California? How many days on average is it taking a home to go under contract? What’s the price to sale ratio? In this video, we discuss the latest California Association of Realtors latest May Home Sales and Price Report to give you some insight on where the California Real Estate Market is headed.