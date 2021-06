In his time as Ford’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ken Washington has had a hand in a number of pivotal projects for The Blue Oval, including its autonomous vehicle business and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Research team. Washington also once famously said that Teslas “aren’t really self-driving cars,” since they lack advanced radar or LiDAR. Now, after nearly seven years with Ford, Washington is leaving the company to take a position with Amazon, according to the Detroit Free Press.