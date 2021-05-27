"We're not to proud to accept help." 'DNA Doe Project' assists Gregg County Sheriff's Office in cold case

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — In 2002 a person's remains were found in Gregg County but there wasn't much to go on. Now, detectives have a new lead thanks to the DNA Doe Project. "We're not too proud to accept help from anywhere, especially an organization that's put together with their main goal to help identify these John Doe's and Jane Doe's," Lieutenant Joshua Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.