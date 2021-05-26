Cancel
Laredo, TX

Minerva Cantu Barrera

Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinerva Cantu Barrera, who once described herself as a “wife of one, mother of four and teacher of many” died peacefully at home on Friday, May 21, 2021. A native Laredoan and alumna of Texas Women’s University, Minerva taught Business Communications at Martin High School for over 30 years. Throughout her life, Minerva devoted her life to family and community, where she was committed to organizations like The United Way, Laredo Crime Stoppers, Laredo Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, and the Princess Pocahontas Council. Minerva’s favorite moments came in service to others, most evidenced by the daily volunteering efforts she so lovingly practiced at her beloved St. Patrick Catholic Church. Minerva’s endless wit and charity will forever be remembered by those who loved her.

www.lmtonline.com
