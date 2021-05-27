ECC baseball tournament: Waterford's Podeszwa, Killingly's Yaworski pitch no-hitters

A pair of no-hitters highlighted quarterfinal round play in Wednesday's Eastern Connecticut Conference tournament.

Waterford's Connor Podeszwa pitched his first of the season in the No. 2 Lancers' 13-0, five-inning victory over No. 7 Norwich Free Academy, while Killingly's Bo Yaworski pitched his third of the season as the No. 3 seed beat No. 6 Bacon Academy 10-0 in six innings.

No. 9 East Lyme knocked off top-seeded Woodstock Academy 5-3 and No. 5 Fitch won at No. 4 Plainfield 14-7 in the other quarterfinal games.

ECC officials, concerned about a forecast for rain on Friday, altered the schedule and will play the semifinals and championship game on Thursday. Waterford will host Killingly and Fitch will host East Lyme, both at 3:15 p.m., and the winners will play for the title at Fitch at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The final will be streamed live by GameDay on theday.com.

• Podeszwa improved to 7-0 for the Lancers (16-1). He struck out 10 and also doubled in a pair of runs while scoring twice. Will Rocchetti added a three-run homer for Waterford while Evan McCue doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice.

• Yaworski walked one and struck out seven, facing just one batter over the minimum for Killingly (18-2). He walked Bacon's Harry Snow in the first inning. Yaworski also had a three-run triple to cap Killingly's seven-run first inning. Chris Jax added two hits and scored twice for Killingly. Bacon is 11-6.

• Cam McGugan had two home runs, a double and drove in four runs in Fitch's easy win over Plainfield. McGugan also scored three runs for the Falcons (14-4) while Alex DelCampo had two doubles, two runs and an RBI, Tom Scherer had a single, double, run and two RBI, Anthony Franco had a two-run double and Isaiah Anderson had a hit and two RBI.

• East Lyme built a 5-0 lead and then held on with Aidan Ellis coming on to pitch 1.2 innings of no-hit relief to earn the saves. Ellis was also 2-for-3 with a triple while No. 8 hitter Ben Sartori added a two-run double, No. 9 hitter Blake Biggs had a two-run single, Quinn Killoy was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Gavin O'Brien had a pair of hits. Jace Lillie earned the win, scattering four hits over 5.1 innings while allowing just one earned run.

• The Vikings won their first-round game on Tuesday with a 7-1 win over No. St. Bernard as Nick Licitra pitched a five-hitter and struck out eight in a complete-game effort. Ellis was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Vikings while Killoy was 2-for-2 with a double and Carter Chambers tripled and scored two runs.