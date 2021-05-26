Cancel
Travel

Divers Recover 300 Kilos Of Masks And Other Materials From The Seabed In Barcelona

By Ron Howells
euroweeklynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivers Recover 300 Kilos Of Masks And Other Materials From The Seabed In Barcelona, Spain. Eight bus drivers from Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona (TMB) who love diving left their vehicles for a few hours to dive 100 metres out to sea in the bathing area of ​​the Forum, with the aim of cleaning the seabed. In one morning, the men managed to collect 300 kilos of used covid masks and rubbish, with the help of the instructors from the Helisub diving club.

www.euroweeklynews.com
