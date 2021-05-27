Tamarac drops additional spending plans for travel, aides and furniture

Tamarac city leaders, facing mounting pressure to stop spending money on themselves, have agreed to drop plans to spend more than $125,000 on their perks.

The city commissioners’ spending drew attention when the South Florida Sun Sentinel ran a string of stories revealing that they gave themselves lucrative perks and benefits. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the City Commission began scaling back plans. They cut off funding for items that include:

$37,500 for local travel: Officials said they wouldn’t approve the extra amount needed to fund a previously approved $15,000 local travel budget for each of them. The travel didn’t require officials to submit receipts to be reimbursed. The $37,500 would have gotten the city leaders through the rest of the fiscal year.

$75,000 for aides: Commissioners previously agreed to grant themselves as many as three assistants each . Two commissioners have two aides, and the three others have one aide each. Without the extra funding, hours for the aides will have to be cut.

$15,000 for furniture: The money would have paid for furniture in Commissioner Marlon Bolton’s office.

In addition to voting no for the spending cuts, Commissioner Mike Gelin also said he wouldn’t favor an idea to lower their salaries. He invoked the case of the former Boca Raton mayor who had been accused of concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, corruption charges that were dropped this year.

“If you lower the salaries, then people will be more inclined to be subject to bribery,” Gelin said. The job should be “attractive” so they can’t be bribed and afford to do their full-time job and the commission job at the same time.

Tamarac commissioners are paid $50,240 and the mayor $60,540.

One of the perks, the local travel budget, was written to fund commissioners’ travel within 100 miles of City Hall and was separate from an existing $55,000 out-of-town travel budget. Bolton said he would agree to drop the local travel budget but claimed, despite its name, that it wasn’t meant to fund travel, saying it “has the wrong title and wrong connotation.”

Bolton — who had asked the city manager for the budget to be retroactive to last October — claimed it was meant to help fund “needs in the community, for instance food insecurities for residents.”

“Let’s say if Jane has an issue with paying a bill, then a commissioner would be able to assist that resident with paying that bill,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Gomez, who has opposed the free spending, corrected Bolton about the purpose of the local travel budget, which she had voted against while saying commissioners were double dipping since they were already getting a car allowance to attend local conferences. “It was always for travel locally without receipts,” she said.

She said after the city workshop that he was trying to “ rewrite history and pin blame on others [rather] than accept responsibility.”

Bolton also protested having $15,000 for his new furniture removed. He had already selected the pieces, but they haven’t been delivered because the city has not paid the bill. Bolton said the other commissioners already have new furniture.

City leaders voted to do away with other spending items as well, including $50,000 for an office remodel to redesign the work spaces for secretaries in the commission office lobby.

The commission has been under increased public scrutiny for their spending. After their latest round of proposed spending — which included technology and education stipends and full health insurance — was unveiled, four of the five commissioners briefly considered hiring a private investigator for $50,000 to figure out who shared the information with the Sun Sentinel .

Commissioner Bolton defended those perks again Wednesday. “I did not know how much money each item was going to cost,” he said. “Yes, I asked for a couple of items. But I also asked for a couple of items to be cut from the budget.”

Even after Wednesday’s vote, the issue is far from over. The spending items no longer are funded for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. But they still could be funded in the future until they are entirely removed from the city’s budget.

And the Broward Office of the Inspector General is investigating the commissioners’ perks , including the local travel fund, and $25,000 personal initiative fund.

Gomez said at a later time she’ll ask commissioners to reduce their $25,000 person initiative discretionary funds. Commissioners previously have used some of that pot to decorate their City Hall office space.