Fairfax, VT

Fairfax boys Ultimate Frisbee overpowers Middlebury

By Submitted by Patrick Greene
St. Albans Messenger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairfax Ultimate Frisbee Boys team got back in the win column on Saturday with a solid team victory over Middlebury. The Bullets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Early scores from Aidan Rooney and Daniel Zang connecting with teammates Kaden Labor, Brendan Quinn, and Wyeth Haddock got things going and set the tone for the rest of the game. Fairfax was well in control at the half holding a 8-0 lead. Fairfax continued to play well in the second half with solid play from Richard Bidwell (1 point), Austin Stoneburnor (2 points), and Zorian Seaman (1 point). Fairfax also won the second half 6-5 and wrapped up the game with a 14-5 final. Nate Delaney, Kalob Still, Hunter French, and James Eastman all contributed throughout the game with accurate throws, solid catches, and great hustle on defense.

