Baldomero Cantu Alvarez
Baldomero Cantu Alvarez, 62, passeD away on May 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Cantu Reyes & brother, Oscar Cantu Alvarez. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years of marriage, Isabel Hernandez de Cantu; children: Edgar Baldomero (Celina) Cantu, Roel Eliud (Vanessa Elizabeth) Cantu & Senyasem (Jorge Alberto) Fernandez, 15 grandchildren, mother, Esthela Alvarez de Cantu, siblings: Herminia (Guillermo ) Rodriguez, Efrain (Maria Guadalupe) Cantu, Leonor (Roberto Lozano) Cantu, Mirtha Elisa Cantu, Angel (Elizabeth) Cantu, & Blanca Esthela Cantu, sister in law: Bacilia Cantu, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, many relatives and friends.www.lmtonline.com