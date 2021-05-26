Cancel
Laredo, TX

Baldomero Cantu Alvarez

Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaldomero Cantu Alvarez, 62, passeD away on May 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Guadalupe Cantu Reyes & brother, Oscar Cantu Alvarez. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years of marriage, Isabel Hernandez de Cantu; children: Edgar Baldomero (Celina) Cantu, Roel Eliud (Vanessa Elizabeth) Cantu & Senyasem (Jorge Alberto) Fernandez, 15 grandchildren, mother, Esthela Alvarez de Cantu, siblings: Herminia (Guillermo ) Rodriguez, Efrain (Maria Guadalupe) Cantu, Leonor (Roberto Lozano) Cantu, Mirtha Elisa Cantu, Angel (Elizabeth) Cantu, & Blanca Esthela Cantu, sister in law: Bacilia Cantu, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, many relatives and friends.

