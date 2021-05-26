newsbreak-logo
Clayton, NC

Juvenile Burned While Trying To Ignite Fire With Gasoline

jocoreport.com
 4 days ago

CLAYTON – A 13 year-old juvenile is in the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill recovering from serious burns. Around 6:40pm Tuesday, Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart said two 13 year-old juveniles were attempting to start a fire in a no trespassing wooded area on the property of Grifols. They were using a spray bottle filled with gas to ignite the fire with a lighter and the fire caught the stream of gas on fire. It instantly ignited the spray bottle causing one of the juveniles to catch on fire.

