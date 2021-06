Former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin is set to appear in court this afternoon to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, Chauvin responded to a call regarding an individual using counterfeit currency at a local convenient story. After arriving, Chauvin encountered George Floyd. The former police officer ultimately handcuffed Floyd and later placed him face-first on the ground. Tragically, things came to a violent end as Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd for more than nine minutes. Floyd was denied medical attention initially and was pronounced dead shortly after he received medical assistance.