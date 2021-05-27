Dell Australia lands just shy of AU$31 million in after-tax profit for FY21
Dell Australia has recorded an after-tax profit of nearly AU$31 million for the 2021 financial year, a slight decrease from last financial year's AU$31.2 million. For the period ending 31 January 2021, the Australian arm of the US tech giant revenue came in at AU$331 million, down AU$5 million from the AU$326 million for the prior financial year. Of the total revenue, almost AU$289 million was stated as commission earned from a related party, while the remainder was made up of service fees earned from related parties.www.zdnet.com