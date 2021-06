The Cowboys could not have expected the quarterback-needy Panthers and Broncos to select standout cornerback prospects Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II eighth and ninth overall before the Cowboys were set to pick at 10. That likely motivated Dallas' decision to trade down and draft Micah Parsons, a player that was closer to "best available" than to a team need. Given their required audible, the Cowboys did a tremendous job of filling their holes. They landed corners Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright in the second and third rounds. They bulked up their defensive line with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and edge rusher Chauncey Golston, also in the third. And in the fourth, they drafted a Day 2 talent in offensive tackle Josh Ball who presumably fell because of off-the-field issues.