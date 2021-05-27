Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hemingford, or 16 miles northwest of Alliance, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alliance, Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte and Berea. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
